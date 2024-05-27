Banks to Remain Closed on Tuesday

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed tomorrow (May 28) being a public holiday on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on May 28, 2024, (Tuesday) being a public holiday on the occasion of “Youm-e-Takbeer”, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” the central bank said in a notice.

Commercial banks across the country will also remain closed tomorrow

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared May 28 as a public holiday. In a statement, the premier said the day reminds the nation’s unity to make Pakistan’s defense invincible.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will also remain closed tomorrow.