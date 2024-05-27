Banks to Remain Closed on Tuesday

By ProPK Staff | Published May 27, 2024 | 8:23 pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed tomorrow (May 28) being a public holiday on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on May 28, 2024, (Tuesday) being a public holiday on the occasion of “Youm-e-Takbeer”, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” the central bank said in a notice.

Commercial banks across the country will also remain closed tomorrow

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared May 28 as a public holiday. In a statement, the premier said the day reminds the nation’s unity to make Pakistan’s defense invincible.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will also remain closed tomorrow.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>