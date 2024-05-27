Heatwave Alert for Issued for Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a heatwave alert for Karachi on Monday, forecasting daytime temperatures of 40-42ºC from May 29 to 31, with the heat likely to persist until June 5.

The PMD advised citizens to drink more water and avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 4 pm to prevent heatstrokes.

The Climate Change Ministry recently reported that 26 districts across the country are experiencing a severe heatwave, expected to continue until May 30, with maximum temperatures potentially exceeding 50ºC from May 23 to 28, according to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz.

Pre-monsoon rainfall may begin in the first week of June, according to weather officials. The heatwave, driven by high pressure in the upper atmosphere, is affecting most parts of the country, especially Sindh and Punjab.