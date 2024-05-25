Temperature Surpasses 51°C in Sindh as Heatwave Intensifies

The scorching heatwave persisted across major cities of Sindh, with temperatures soaring to 51 degrees Celsius on Friday.

According to the Met Office, Mohenjo Daro claimed the top spot as the hottest place in the country, hitting a maximum temperature of 51°C, followed closely by Jacobabad and Khairpur at 50°C.

Larkana and Dadu experienced scorching temperatures reaching 49°C, while Rohri and Sukkur peaked at 48.5°C. Other areas, including Padidan at 48°C, Shaheed Benazirabad at 47°C, and Mithi at 46.5°C, felt the sweltering heat.

Furthermore, Sakrand and Chhor reached 46°C, while Tando Jam and Hyderabad sizzled at 44.5°C.

Karachi continued to experience hot weather, with the maximum temperature hitting 36.7°C and humidity reaching 55%. The Met department’s daily advisory warned of “very hot” weather in most parts of Sindh, including Karachi, over the next 24 hours.

It added that “humid conditions” would persist in coastal areas of the province. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay six to eight degrees Celsius above normal in upper districts of Sindh during this time