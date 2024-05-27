Hundreds of Students Escape as Massive Fire Destroys School

By Rija Sohaib | Published May 27, 2024 | 9:16 pm

A massive fire swept through a girls’ high school in Haripur on Monday, leading to the rescue of 500 students, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

The fire erupted suddenly and engulfed the entire school in the Srikot area of Tehsil Ghazi, Haripur District, completely destroying it.

Local residents rushed to the scene and managed to rescue teachers and 500 girls trapped in the classrooms. The blaze also reduced the school’s furniture, equipment, and office papers to ashes.

Preliminary reports have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Fire engines from Haripur were dispatched to the affected school.

ALSO READ

In a separate incident, two people died and five others sustained severe burns when a fire broke out in their house in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday. The blaze in Imamia Colony claimed the lives of two children.

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>