Hundreds of Students Escape as Massive Fire Destroys School

A massive fire swept through a girls’ high school in Haripur on Monday, leading to the rescue of 500 students, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

The fire erupted suddenly and engulfed the entire school in the Srikot area of Tehsil Ghazi, Haripur District, completely destroying it.

Local residents rushed to the scene and managed to rescue teachers and 500 girls trapped in the classrooms. The blaze also reduced the school’s furniture, equipment, and office papers to ashes.

Preliminary reports have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Fire engines from Haripur were dispatched to the affected school.

In a separate incident, two people died and five others sustained severe burns when a fire broke out in their house in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday. The blaze in Imamia Colony claimed the lives of two children.