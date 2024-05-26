Punjab Education Foundation Bans Summer Classes

The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) took the decision to prohibit the conduct of classes at its partner schools throughout the duration of the summer vacations, which commenced on May 25, as reported by the 24NewsHD TV channel.

The Deputy Managing Director of PEF highlighted that this ban has been enforced in consideration of the exceptionally high temperatures prevailing during the summer months. Moreover, he emphasized that stringent measures will be implemented against school proprietors found organizing summer camps during this period.

He further underscored, “Ensuring the safety and well-being of children amidst the scorching heat remains a paramount concern for the Foundation.”

PEF, a prominent educational institution, administers a network of 7,500 partner schools across the province of Punjab, with a notable concentration of over 200 such schools located in Lahore.