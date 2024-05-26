Punjab Education Foundation Bans Summer Classes

By Rija Sohaib | Published May 26, 2024 | 10:25 pm

The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) took the decision to prohibit the conduct of classes at its partner schools throughout the duration of the summer vacations, which commenced on May 25, as reported by the 24NewsHD TV channel.

The Deputy Managing Director of PEF highlighted that this ban has been enforced in consideration of the exceptionally high temperatures prevailing during the summer months. Moreover, he emphasized that stringent measures will be implemented against school proprietors found organizing summer camps during this period.

He further underscored, “Ensuring the safety and well-being of children amidst the scorching heat remains a paramount concern for the Foundation.”

ALSO READ

PEF, a prominent educational institution, administers a network of 7,500 partner schools across the province of Punjab, with a notable concentration of over 200 such schools located in Lahore.

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>