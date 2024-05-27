Man Accused of Fraud of Rs. 3 Billion in Rahim Yar Khan

In Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan, a man has been accused of swindling over Rs. 3 billion from individuals who paid him for sugar storage before he fled.

Police have apprehended Sheikh Rashid’s father and two brothers and have sought assistance from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for further investigation.

Furthermore, law enforcement personnel have been stationed at the suspect’s storage facilities. Despite attempts by the victims to seize the suspect’s brother’s residence, their efforts were unsuccessful.

ALSO READ Pakistan to Launch Multi-Mission Communication Satellite This Month

Before fleeing, the suspect released a video claiming significant business losses and requested time for recovery. He also urged the public not to harass his family.