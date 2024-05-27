Netflix Disables Downloads for Offline Viewing

Netflix is disabling the download feature on its Windows app, which bars users from watching content offline. The streaming giant has recently updated its application for Windows, and the change has started appearing for some unfortunate users, some of whom have reported it on social media.

An X user who goes by the username @ArtemR shared his frustration on the social media platform with the following screenshot.

Netflix labels this update as a “new Windows app experience.” The update brings access to live events and introduces Netflix’s ad-supported plan, which has been gaining popularity ever since it was introduced. It now makes up a significant proportion of Netflix’s total number of subscriptions.

Unfortunately, the new update also disables downloads for offline viewing, as mentioned in the screenshot, but Netflix says that you can still watch TV shows and movies offline “on a supported mobile device.” It appears that laptops are no longer considered a supported mobile device.

Note that the update is “coming soon”, meaning that Netflix users on Windows still have some time before they are unable to watch content offline. Additionally, the change is not appearing for every user just yet, which likely means that Netflix is likely going for a regional release again.

It is unclear when the update is going to reach us in Pakistan, but what’s clear is that the days of offline viewing are very limited.