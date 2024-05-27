Pakistan to Experience Above-Normal Rainfall This Monsoon

Private weather forecasting company, PakWeather, has predicted 57.8% above-normal rain across the country from June to September.

It should be recalled that during the 2022 monsoon season, Pakistan received 162% higher rainfall.

According to the collective view of 36 experts, 47.2% expect above-normal rains during the forthcoming monsoon season. Furthermore, 44.2% have categorized the entire country as experiencing above-normal rainfall, while only 8.3% foresee a normal monsoon season this year.

Punjab is expected to experience 19.4% above-normal rainfall during from June to September. Sindh is projected to experience exceptionally high rainfall, with an overall probability reaching 103.9% during the monsoon.

Furthermore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to see 8.1% above-average rainfall during this period.

Experts have predicted that Balochistan will experience the highest rainfall during the monsoon season. The overall expected rainfall is 140.2%, indicating a possibility of extremely high and above-normal rains.

Azad Kashmir is expected to have 6.4% above-normal rainfall from June to September.

Monsoon is expected to bring similar conditions to the valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan. The overall probability of rainfall is estimated to be about normal, around 2.9% above normal.