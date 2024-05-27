Punjab Govt Launches Its First Online Portal for Eid Animals

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 27, 2024 | 1:54 pm

The Punjab government has introduced its first official online portal, providing citizens with the convenience of purchasing sacrificial animals without having to leave their houses.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, this platform facilitates online purchases for sacrificial animals, aligning with the contemporary trend of leveraging modern technology for convenience.

The portal offers detailed listings of animals, complete with images, age, weight, species, breed, price, and pertinent details.

Assurances have been provided by officials from the Punjab Cattle Market Management regarding the security of the portal for transactions, which mandates ID card numbers from both buyers and sellers.

As per the MET office, should the month of Zilqad in Pakistan span 29 days, the onset of Zilhajj will occur on June 8, synchronously marking the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha 2024 on June 17.

In the alternate scenario, should the month of Zilqad extend to 30 days, the advent of Zilhajj will commence on June 9, with Eid-ul-Adha following on June 18.

Nevertheless, the official announcement in Pakistan will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after the sighting of the moon of Zilhajj 1455.

Eid-ul-Adha, alternatively known as the Feast of Sacrifice, stands as one of the two Eid festivals observed by Muslim believers in honor of Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son as an act of devotion to God.

Traditionally, the occasion is marked by the ritual slaughter of animals, with the meat distributed among family members and the less fortunate.

In commemoration of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, the faithful partake in the ritual sacrifice of animals throughout the three days of Eid.

>