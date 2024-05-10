How Much Will Sacrificial Animals Cost This Eid ul Azha?

Eidul Azha, observed by millions globally, honors Prophet Ibrahim’s (PBUH) sacrifice with the tradition of animal sacrifice.

As Eid draws near, the prices of sacrificial animals, like many commodities, experience a steady increase, often rising by 20 to 30 percent.

In Pakistan, goats and cows are the preferred sacrificial animals, reflecting the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH). While some individuals choose to personally raise and sacrifice these animals, others opt to donate their share to mosques or charitable organizations, in exchange for meat.

In the previous year, a suitable goat, providing around 25 kg of meat, ranged between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 60,000. But this year, the cost for a similar goat has surged to Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 70,000.

This year, high-value goats, typically priced between Rs. 1.25 lac to Rs. 1.5 lac, have skyrocketed to Rs. 2 lac. In 2023, the emergence of lumpy skin disease among bulls in Pakistan caused a decrease in supply, leading to increased prices compared to the previous year.

Last year, a bull weighing 3 maunds was priced between Rs. 120,000 to Rs. 130,000, while this year, the price ranges from Rs. 150,000 to Rs. 200,000.

Mosques have fixed the price of one portion of a bull to be between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000. Bulls remain a favored choice among Pakistanis for sacrificial purposes, given their larger size and the convenient division of meat into seven portions.

Cattle farms in major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad play a crucial role in meeting the demand for large sacrificial animals. Prices for these animals vary significantly, ranging from Rs. 500,000 to well over Rs. 10 million, especially for elite bulls in Karachi.