T20 World Cup 2024 Fan Park to be Set up in Rawalpindi

International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the setup of fan parks across ten cities worldwide for the highly anticipated Pakistan-India T20 World Cup clash in June.

One of those locations is Rawalpindi, where the fan park will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This initiative aims to enhance the viewing experience for cricket fans in Pakistan who will be cheering their team 11,000 kilometers away from the actual action.

ALSO READ Visa Delays Force Virat Kohli to Miss Warm-up Match Ahead of T20 World Cup

In the United States, fans can gather at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford, New York, hosted by Nassau County. The selection of Nassau County Stadium in New York showcases the match’s international appeal and the diverse cricket fan base in the USA where the World Cup will take place on three different venues.

India’s capital, New Delhi will see the Indira Gandhi Indoor Arena transformed into a fan park, reflecting the country’s deep-rooted passion for cricket.

According to the ICC statement, around 22 World Cup matches will be shown live on 9 sites and five different countries marking the highest number of fan parks for an ICC World Cup event.

The Rawalpindi fan park will open its gates 90 minutes before the match begins, offering fans ample time to settle in and enjoy pre-match activities. The park will remain open until 60 minutes after the match concludes, providing a space for post-game celebrations.

ICC officials emphasize that these fan parks are designed to create a communal atmosphere, where fans can share their love for the game. With large screens and various amenities, the fan parks promise an unforgettable experience that captures the thrill of the live event.

This initiative highlights the ICC’s plan to engage the global cricket community, making iconic matches accessible and enjoyable for fans regardless of their location.

ALSO READ Matthew Hayden Makes Bold Claim About Pakistan in T20 World Cup

This year’s T20 World Cup will be hosted in 9 different venues with a total of 55 games in the tournament. Three venues will be hosted in the USA including, New York, Florida, and Texas while six venues in the Caribbean will host the showpiece event including Barbados, Trinidad, Guyana, Antigua, St Lucia, and St Vincent.