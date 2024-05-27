Matthew Hayden Makes Bold Claim About Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Pakistan cricket team’s former mentor Matthew Hayden has confidently labeled Pakistan as the dark horse for the upcoming T20I World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean.

Hayden’s optimistic outlook centers around the inclusion of pace sensation Naseem Shah, who was absent from the squad in the previous World Cup.

According to Hayden, Shah’s presence could be a game-changer for Pakistan, providing the team with the much-needed firepower in the bowling department alongside Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, and Haris Rauf.

The World Cup winner also highlighted the pivotal role of Pakistan’s top-order batters, especially Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Fakhar Zaman.

He emphasized that the trio’s performance will be crucial for Pakistan’s success, predicting they will be the leading run-scorers for the team. “The big three that is Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan & Fakhar Zaman. Their biggest issue is always going to be their fielding., Hopefully, it won’t diminish their performances this year.”

Hayden pointed out Pakistan’s longstanding weakness, which is the fielding department which has always led down the team in recent tournaments. He stressed that Pakistan must make significant improvements in their fielding which has historically cost them matches at crucial moments.

As the T20I World Cup approaches, Hayden’s insights suggest that while Pakistan has the potential to surprise many teams, however, their success will depend on a balanced performance across all departments, particularly by working on their bowling strengths and addressing their fielding frailties.

Pakistan unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming mega-event on May 24 and they will begin their World Cup campaign on June 6 against the co-hosts USA in Dallas.