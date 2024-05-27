Visa Delays Force Virat Kohli to Miss Warm-up Match Ahead of T20 World Cup

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli will join the rest of the Indian team late before the T20 World Cup on May 30 alongside two other players including Sanju Samson and vice-captain Hardik Pandya.

Rohit Sharma’s men will take on Bangladesh in their first warm-up match before the T20 World Cup and the three players will not be part of the playing XI against ‘The Tigers’ who recently faltered in the three-match series against the USA.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Refuses To Become Vice Captain Of Pakistan Team

According to reports, Kohli had requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for permission to join the squad late, and the board agreed to his request.

Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya were also not part of the first contingent of Indian players who traveled with the squad on Saturday night.

The rest of the Indian team, including captain Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and the explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav, departed for the USA on May 25.

The first contingent of the squad also features wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav, all-rounder Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, and young batting sensation Shubman Gill.

The BCCI has not disclosed the specific reasons for the delayed arrivals of Kohli, Samson, and Pandya. However, it is understood that such requests are typically granted for personal reasons.

ALSO READ PCB Announces Coaching Staff For The T20 World Cup

The Indian team will face Ireland, Pakistan, USA, and Canada in the group stage of the showpiece event with their T20 World Cup campaign kickstarting against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County Stadium in New York.