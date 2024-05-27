Weather Department Announces Good News Amid Severe Heatwave

The Meteorological Office has reported that a shallow westerly wave is expected to impact the upper regions of the country on the evening of May 28th.

This weather system is anticipated to bring the following conditions:

Balochistan: Duststorms and thunderstorms are forecasted in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani, and Barkhan from the night of May 27th to May 29th.

Duststorms and thunderstorms are forecasted in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani, and Barkhan from the night of May 27th to May 29th. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Duststorms and thunderstorms, along with isolated rain, are anticipated in various areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan, and Kurram from the evening of May 28th to June 1st, with intermittent breaks.

Duststorms and thunderstorms, along with isolated rain, are anticipated in various areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan, and Kurram from the evening of May 28th to June 1st, with intermittent breaks. Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir: Rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in several areas, including Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) and Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from the evening of May 28th to June 1st.

Rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in several areas, including Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) and Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from the evening of May 28th to June 1st. Punjab/Islamabad : Duststorms and thunderstorms, accompanied by isolated rain, are forecasted in various regions such as Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, and Mianwali from the evening of May 28th to June 1st, with intermittent breaks.

: Duststorms and thunderstorms, accompanied by isolated rain, are forecasted in various regions such as Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, and Mianwali from the evening of May 28th to June 1st, with intermittent breaks. Sindh: Duststorms and gusty winds are expected in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Hyderabad on May 28th and 29th.

Impacts and Recommendations:

Farmers are urged to adjust crop management practices accordingly.

During this period, duststorms, windstorms, and lightning may disrupt daily activities and pose risks to standing crops, as well as to vulnerable structures such as electric poles, vehicles, and solar panels. Severe heatwave conditions are expected to alleviate in the upper regions starting May 28th, while heatwave-like conditions may persist in central and southern areas of the country, with daytime temperatures forecasted to be 03-04 °C above normal. The general public is advised to minimize unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

It’s important for all relevant authorities to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent any potential adverse incidents during the heatwave period.