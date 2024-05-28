Gold Rates Observe Slight Decrease in Pakistan

By Jehangir Nasir | Published May 28, 2024 | 5:58 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan fell by Rs. 500 per tola on Tuesday after gaining Rs. 800 per tola a day earlier.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 500 per tola to Rs. 240,300, while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs. 429 to Rs. 206,018.

Despite the decline in gold prices within the country, the price of silver remained stable. The rate per tola stood unchanged at Rs 2,800, while the price per 10 grams remained consistent at Rs. 2,400.54.

Last week, the Sarafa Association kept the price of gold under cost by Rs. 4,000 during the last week. However, with international prices falling last week, the association has now ended the discount.

