Profit Repatriation Soars 250% in 10 Months of FY24

By Jehangir Nasir | Published May 28, 2024 | 12:01 pm

Foreign companies’ repatriation of profits and dividends rose to $887 million in the first 10 months of financial year 2023-24, up by 250 percent year-on-year (YoY) from $253.4 million in the same period last year.

In April 2024, however, this figure came in quite low at $56.6 million, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

ALSO READ

The Manufacturing sector had the highest payments on total foreign investments, totaling $226.9 million in 10HFY24, up 646 percent compared to $30.4 million in the same period last year.

Profit repatriation from the wholesale and retail trade | repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles sector clocked in at $213.5 million during the period in review, compared to $4.8 million in foreign investments in SPLY.

Outflows from the Financial and Insurance Activities sector totaled $150.6 million in the 10 months and $16.3 million in April 2024. Meanwhile, payments from the Electricity, Gas, Steam, and Air Conditioning Supply sector clocked in at $122 million during the 10 months and $7.5 million in April.

The Mining and Quarrying sector returned $50 million in 10HFY24 and $16 million in April 2024 in profits to their overseas outlets.

Notably, higher earnings in multiple sectors allowed overseas companies to repatriate higher returns.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Jehangir Nasir

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Missed Opportunities: How Pakistan’s IT Sector Fell Behind
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>