PM Shehbaz Demands End to Load-Shedding in the Country

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday demanded an end to load-shedding in the country and to expedite the privatization of distribution companies (DISCOs) by hiring experts to oversee the process.

The premier presided over a review meeting on electricity load management and measures against electricity theft. He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards electricity theft and committed to personally reviewing progress on a monthly basis.

The PM urged provincial governments and law enforcement agencies to fully support the anti-theft campaign. He further insisted on preventing over-billing. Additionally, he called for a prompt strategy for the solarization of tubewells in Balochistan.

The review meeting agreed on an action plan for load management in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Participants agreed that this plan would help reduce load-shedding, help recover dues from defaulters, and minimize line losses.

The meeting was informed that load-shedding was being done in areas where power theft and line losses were high and bill recovery was disproportionately low. It was briefed that the federal government is constituting task forces to combat electricity theft at provincial and divisional levels, accompanied by weekly performance reviews to assess their progress.

The meeting was attended by several federal ministers, senior government officials, and provincial representatives via video link. Key attendees included Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Musadik Malik, Owais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister of State Ali Pervez Malik, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, the Chairman WAPDA, and chief secretaries and IG police from all provinces.