Bahria Town Rawalpindi Raided Over £190 Million Settlement Case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) alongside Rawalpindi police conducted a raid at the offices of Bahria Town Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

This action, although not officially confirmed by NAB, was verified by CCTV footage currently going viral on social media (mostly X).

The purpose of the raid was to seize records related to the controversial Al Qadir Trust case.

Malik Riaz, the owner of Bahria Town, and his son Ali Malik, who are currently in the UAE, have been declared proclaimed offenders in the Al-Qadir Trust case and an alleged £190 million payment.

Following the raid, Malik Riaz shared what appeared to be CCTV footage on social media, showing men in plain clothes searching through an office. Riaz asserted on social media that he would not succumb to pressure despite facing oppression.

“Tonight, Bahria Town offices in Rawalpindi have been raided by state machinery without any legal authority. Following my public declaration to not be party to any political power struggles, I’m being subject to open vandalism and persecution. I strongly condemn these fascist, unlawful, intimidating actions against Bahria Town. These simultaneous raids lasted for hours, vandalized offices, harassed and later abducted 9 security and staff members from the offices,” he said in a post on X.

“The raiding teams have forcibly taken along 5 thousand plus important project files, office records, 23 computers, network data, departmental cash, and 9 vehicles. The whereabouts of 9 Bahria town staff members are still unknown. The damage to the building is estimated to be around Rs. 5 million,” he added.

“I demand PM, CM Punjab, MOI, and the heads of NAB/ FIA to immediately release BT staff. Return all documents and seized equipment from our offices. I want to reassure families of missing staff members that Bahria Town stands with them and will not leave any stone unturned in securing their early release,” he further said.

Malik Riaz expressed that while history would eventually judge everyone’s actions, he wanted the people of Pakistan to judge him and advocate for the restoration of the rule of law in the country.