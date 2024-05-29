C Square Partners with Fintech Leader ABHI to Deliver a Revolutionary Customer Experience Powered by Genesys Cloud

C Square a leading provider of cloud-based customer experience solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with ABHI, a fintech company at the forefront of the embedded finance revolution.

Through this collaboration, C Square will deploy Genesys Cloud, a comprehensive cloud contact center solution, empowering ABHI to deliver a seamless and customer-centric experience.

A Heritage of Excellence Meets Fintech Innovation

C Square, a well-established consortium within the Pakistani IT landscape, boasts a proven track record of empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology solutions.

ABHI Pvt. Ltd., on the other hand, has carved a niche for itself by offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including Earned Wage Access, Payroll Solutions, and SME Financing. This partnership signifies a powerful amalgamation of expertise, poised to redefine the customer experience within the dynamic fintech industry.

Revolutionizing Customer Experience for ABHI

By leveraging Genesys Cloud’s robust capabilities, ABHI will break down communication silos and create a unified platform for all customer interactions. This will empower agents to anticipate customer needs, proactively address inquiries, orchestrate solutions, and ensure seamless resolution across various channels.

The inherent scalability of Genesys Cloud will further enhance ABHI’s capacity to manage growing customer demands while adhering to the highest compliance standards.

Game-Changing Features for the Fintech Industry

Genesys Cloud offers a unique set of features specifically tailored to the fintech industry:

Omnichannel Engagement: Seamless interaction across voice, chat, email, and social media empowers customers to connect on their preferred channels.

Real-Time Analytics: Gain valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences, allowing for continuous improvement of the customer journey.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Automation: Streamline routine tasks with AI-powered chatbots and self-service options, freeing up agents to focus on complex inquiries.

A Customer-Centric Future

C Square and ABHI are committed to fostering a customer-centric future for the fintech landscape. This partnership marks a significant step towards achieving this vision, ensuring that ABHI’s customers receive exceptional service at every touchpoint.

“We’re not just providing a solution; we’re delivering a revolution,” Ahsan Maskhoor, the visionary CEO of C Square.”

“We are confident that the implementation of Genesys will elevate our customer service capabilities to new heights,” Ali Ladhubhai, the visionary COO and Co-Founder of ABHI”

C Square is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions. With a team of experienced professionals and a dedication to customer satisfaction, C Square helps organizations harness the power of technology to drive success.