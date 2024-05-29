WhatsApp Will Let You Share Longer Voice Status Updates

WhatsApp has recently added a new feature to its arsenal, the ability to share voice status updates that are up to 1 minute long. Unlike upcoming features that are often spotted in beta versions of the app, this feature is already available and rolling out to the live version of WhatsApp around the globe.

WhatsApp has always allowed users to share videos that are up to 1 minute long through their status updates, but now we should also be able to share one-minute-long voice notes. The previous limitation was 30 seconds or less, so the total duration has now been effectively doubled.

Just like recording voice messages, you simply have to hold down the microphone icon in the bottom right corner to record a voice note and you can always cancel by swiping away from it.

ALSO READ WhatsApp Will Finally Let You Change Chat Bubble Colors Soon

The update is rolling out to both Android and iOS devices at the time of writing, but you may have to update to the latest version of WhatsApp through your respective app store, or by heading over to WhatsApp’s official website.

WhatsApp has been adding a host of new features to its Status function, so it is no surprise that voice statuses have received an upgrade too.

Generative AI Images

WhatsApp already lets you generate AI images through its Meta AI assistant, but you have to open up a separate chat with the AI chatbot, generate your image, and then share in the right conversation. These extra steps will be eliminated soon as WhatsApp is working on a way to generate AI images directly within a chat.

ALSO READ WhatsApp’s New Feature Will Let You Plan Events in Group Chats

As always, the update was spotted by WABetaInfo on the latest beta version of WhatsApp. It shows a new “Imagine” option with Meta AI’s logo under the attachments section. This will let you share AI images directly within a chat. Check out the screenshot below.

Moreover, WhatsApp is also working on letting you generate AI profile photos. As mentioned earlier, these changes are only available in the beta version and it is unclear when they will become available widely.