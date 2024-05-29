Kamran Akmal’s Prediction for Pakistan Vs. India T20 World Cup Clash Does Not Sit Well With Fans

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal recently engaged with his fans on Instagram where he predicted the outcome of the clash between Pakistan and India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Among the many questions posed to him, one fan asked Akmal about his prediction for the T20 World Cup clash between Pakistan and India scheduled for June 9 in New York.

In a candid response, Akmal predicted that India would emerge victorious in the highly anticipated encounter that will take place at Nassau County Cricket Stadium.

Considering the fierce rivalry between the two nations, such predictions often stir intense debate. Akmal did not shy away from expressing his view, despite the potential backlash from Pakistani supporters. His response might reflect his assessment of the current form and strengths of both teams.

The T20 World Cup winner pointed out after Pakistan’s defeat against England in the second T20I in Birmingham that the players should come out of the friendship and grouping mindset.

Akmal stated that if they think about the team rather than their friendships then Pakistan will start performing better emphasizing that the players on the bench also deserve a chance instead of those who are not performing consistently.

He also stated that Gary Kirsten should think about the team and drop players who have not performed for the last 10-15 matches, pointing out that the team consists of 15 players where utilizing the bench strength is crucial.

India and Pakistan have met seven times in T20 World Cups where India has won five matches while Pakistan has won only one. The remainder T20I resulted in a tie with India winning via bowl out.