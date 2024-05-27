Shahid Afridi Raises Question Marks Over Azam Khan’s Inclusion

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has expressed his concerns over the fitness of wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan as the team prepares for the upcoming T20 World Cup in England.

Afridi highlighted that the conditions in the West Indies are different from England, where wickets tend to be less bouncy and the ball keeps low, which could pose a significant challenge for the young wicket-keeper.

“Fitness is the main thing. If you are fit, your body language gives it away on the ground, be it while batting, bowling, or fielding. You can’t compromise on fitness.” Afridi stated.

Azam’s performance in the shortest format of the game, managing only 88 runs from 11 innings at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 146.

Despite this, the 25-year-old, demonstrated his potential in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scoring 226 runs with an impressive strike rate of 171.21 for Islamabad United who became champions this year.

The 2009 T20 World Cup winner, highlighted the importance of fitness in international cricket, particularly for a wicketkeeper who must remain agile throughout the game in different conditions.

His remarks suggest that Khan’s inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad might affect his batting prowess as well due to his underwhelming ability with the gloves.

Pakistan team will take on USA, India, Ireland, and Canada in their Group A campaign of the T20 World Cup which will commence from June 6 against co-hosts USA in Dallas followed by their awaited clash against the old-nemesis India on June 9.