Pakistani Players Rise In T20 Latest Rankings

Pakistani cricketers have made significant strides in the latest ICC T20I rankings update thanks to their performances at an individual level in the series against England.

Fakhar Zaman has made a remarkable leap to the 51st position, moving up six places due to his recent performances with the bat in the shortest format of the game.

Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan’s spearhead bowler, has also made progress, moving up to the 11th spot in the T20I bowling rankings. His fiery spells and wicket-taking ability have been pivotal for Pakistan, reflecting in his ascendancy in the rankings.

Meanwhile, the reliable duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have maintained their stronghold in the batting rankings, staying firm at third and fourth place, respectively.

England’s skipper Jos Buttler has advanced to the seventh position in the batting rankings, underlining his prowess as a dynamic T20 batter following his scintillating 84-run knock against Pakistan.

In the all-rounder category, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga has taken the top spot, surpassing Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan. Hasaranga’s exceptional contributions as an all-rounder for his country have earned him the distinction of being the number-one all-rounder in the shortest format of the game.

These movements in the rankings highlight the competitive nature of international T20 cricket and the outstanding performances of these players on the global stage.

Imad Wasim has ascended in T20I rankings as well moving up to four places in the 12th spot while his partner in crime Shadab Khan has fallen to one place as both occupy the same places in the overall all-rounder T20 rankings.