Australia Defeat Namibia Despite Having Only 9 Players in Team

Australia defeated Namibia by 7 wickets in a warm-up T20 match at Trinidad with only nine players on Tuesday as both the teams prepared for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, showcasing Australia’s depth and superiority despite the absence of several key players.

Star players Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Marcus Stoinis missed the match following their commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that concluded on Sunday.

This left Australia with a significantly depleted squad, prompting a unique situation where head coach Andrew McDonald, assistants Brad Hodge, fielding coach Andre Borovec, and national selector George Bailey had to step in as substitutes.

Australia’s captain, Mitchell Marsh, suffered a hamstring injury during the first innings when Australia fielded but his participation was restricted which made things complicated for an already depleted Australian side.

Despite these challenges, Australia put forth a commendable performance as they restricted Namibia to a score of 119-9 during the first innings.

Key performances by David Warner and Tim David in critical moments showcased Australia’s preparation for the World Cup, even in non-ideal circumstances.

ALSO READ Former Pakistan Cricketer Wants Babar Azam To Open The Innings In T20 World Cup

David Warner who has been struggling with the bat throughout the IPL campaign scored a magnificent 54 while Tim David smashed a quickfire 23 runs to help Australia over the line.

Mitchel Marsh’s Australia will take on the hosts West Indies in their final warm-up match on May 30, at the same venue.