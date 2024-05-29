Pakistan’s Likely Playing XI In 4th T20I Vs England

Pakistan is set to face England in the fourth T20I at The Oval, London on May 30, following the abandonment of the third match due to heavy rain at Sophia Gardens on Tuesday.

A washout in the third match of the four-game series due to heavy rain means that Pakistan will have to win the last match to level the series considering a victory will hold significant importance for the Men in Green as they seek to gain momentum before the T20 World Cup.

Skipper Babar Azam is expected to anchor the batting lineup from the crucial one-down position. His role will be pivotal in stabilizing the innings and providing a solid foundation for the middle-order hitters.

Opening the innings, the team faces a choice between the young Saim Ayub or the dynamic Usman Khan, alongside the consistent Mohammad Rizwan. Such an opening partnership can be crucial in setting the tone against a formidable England bowling attack.

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed can replace Shadab Khan considering that he gave away 55 runs in the last match it’s high time that Abrar Ahmed should be tested in the last game of the series.

Mohammad Amir can be rested in this game with Abbas Afridi coming back into the playing XI to bring more pace to the attack alongside Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Expected Playing XI