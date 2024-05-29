Former Pakistan Cricketer Wants Babar Azam To Open The Innings In T20 World Cup

Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali has advised Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to open the innings in the upcoming T20 World Cup next month so that he can play the anchor role that Pakistan needs during the showpiece event.

Basit Ali believes that Babar should not be concerned about maintaining a high strike rate but rather focus on anchoring the innings.

While Speaking on his YouTube channel the former batter stated, “Pakistan will benefit if Babar will open. I don’t know who has given him the advice to bat at No.3, He should be the one batting through and not worry about the strike rate. Pakistan’s middle-order now have hard hitters but the base at the top must be great.”

His advice comes as teams are gearing up for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in the USA and the Caribbean from June 2 to June 29.

In addition to this, he made bold predictions regarding the tournament’s semifinalists stating that Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan would advance to the semifinals, highlighting that both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be the giant killers in this year’s T20 World Cup due to the Caribbean conditions that favor Asian sides.

Babar Azam’s ability to provide stability at the top of the order and carry the innings till the death overs is immaculate and the former cricketer believes that his true strengths should be utilized to optimum level.

Pakistan will lock horns with the USA on June 6 at Dallas in the first match followed by their match against arch-rivals India on June 9 in New York.

The Men in Green will finish their group campaign with their last matches against Canada on June 11 and Ireland on June 16.