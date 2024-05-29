Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Battery Details Revealed Through FCC Listing

The FCC has certified Samsung’s new foldable phone as well as its first smart ring, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring. Through this listing, we’ve learned about their battery sizes.

The Flip 6 will feature two batteries, one on each side, totaling a combined capacity of 3,790 mAh. When marketed, this could be labeled as 3,800, 3,850, or even 3,900 mAh typical capacity. Whichever number is chosen, it will be an upgrade from the Flip 5’s 3,700 mAh capacity, although it won’t be a significant increase.

This battery will be limited to Samsung’s usual fast charging speeds of 25W, as revealed by the UL Demko certification platform. Additionally, the flip phone’s Geekbench listing revealed that it will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip as expected. This will be paired with 8 GB RAM and a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture.

Galaxy Ring

As for the Galaxy Ring, it is said to be available in 8 different sizes, ranging between 5 to 12. The smallest sizes at 5, 6, and 7 will have a 17 mAh battery, and the sizes up to 11 will have a very slightly bigger 18.5 mAh unit. As for the biggest 22 size, it will have a 22.5 mAh battery. The ring will also have support for Bluetooth 5.4 and Bluetooth LE.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring are expected to debut by the end of July this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will offer two extra variants, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and Ultra, but those are not expected to launch until early 2025. As the name says, the Slim version will be thinner, while the Ultra model will offer top-tier specifications.