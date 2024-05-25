Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Get a Slim and Ultra Model in 2025

The countdown is on for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 launch event, which is just under two months away. However, an intriguing leak has surfaced about the potential future release of the Z Fold 6 Slim or Ultra – with Samsung yet to confirm the exact marketing name.

Previous reports claimed that Samsung would launch the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 versions alongside the vanilla model, while others said that the announcement would take place in 2024. However, notable tipster Ross Young has claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra/Slim will launch alongside the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025.

As the name says, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is supposed to be a thinner version of the existing Galaxy Z Fold, which would allow it to compete with rival Chinese foldables such as the Honor Magic V2 and the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, both of which are known as some of the slimmest foldables in the industry. The Slim foldable is going to have a larger display as well.

According to Young’s report, Samsung has achieved a slimmer design by removing the digitizer used for the S pen, meaning the Z Fold 6 Slim is not going to have S Pen support.

In the coming months, Samsung’s fabrication facilities are set to receive the initial batch of foldable panels earmarked for the upcoming Z Fold 6 Slim/Ultra. If all progresses smoothly, the handset is anticipated to hit the shelves by Q1 of 2025. Reports suggest that its price will likely align with that of the Z Fold 6.

Samsung appears to be swiftly broadening its foldable lineup, possibly to sustain its competitive advantage by providing a diverse array of foldable devices that cater to a broader audience.