Ian Bishop Predicts the Final Four of T20 World Cup 2024

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 30, 2024 | 7:09 pm

Former West Indies cricketer and renowned commentator Ian Bishop has made bold predictions for the upcoming T20I World Cup next month that will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA.

The 56-year-old named the semifinalists included the West Indies, England, India, and Australia while highlighting the recent form of these teams.

Bishop’s predictions also extended to individual performances, where he predicted that Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs in a single T20I World Cup would be surpassed.

Kohli set this record in the 2014 tournament, amassing 319 runs with four fifties to his name. The prospect of a new record showcases the number of teams included in this World Cup and the nature of the prolonged tournament.

Forty matches are slated to be held in the picturesque Caribbean islands of the West Indies along with a significant move to popularize cricket in North America, fifteen matches will take place in the USA, signaling the growing influence of the sport in the country.

A total of 20 teams will participate in this year’s T20 World Cup with five teams divided into four groups while the supers 8s stage will see two groups that will be divided into four teams each.

The top two teams from each group in the Super 8s stage will be moving on to the semifinals. The tournament will start on June 2 and its finale will take place on June 29.

