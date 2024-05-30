Former New Zealand Cricketer Reveals He Got Death Threats After Criticizing Kohli

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull recently revealed that he received death threats following his criticism of Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli.

Doull had initially commented on Kohli’s strike rate at the beginning of the season, expressing concerns over his performance ahead of the T20 World Cup. However, despite the backlash, Doull emphasized that Kohli has always treated him with warmth and respect during their interactions.

Kohli’s statistics this season have been impressive, with the Indian skipper scoring 741 runs at a strike rate of 154.70 and an average of 61.75. He scored five half-centuries and one century and he also equaled his 2016 record by smashing 38 sixes, the most he has ever hit in a single season.

The cricket commentator said that Virat was worried about his wicket due to which his strike rate was suffering throughout the initial phases of the IPL season and maintained that as a player he is too good not to accelerate when his team needs it.

“He is too good to worry about getting out and that was always my point. I have said a thousand great things about Virat Kohli but if I say one thing negative or construed to be negative, I get death threats. That’s the shame of it.”

Doull’s initial critique focused on Kohli’s slower strike rate early in the season, a point which he later recanted after witnessing Kohli’s significant improvement in strike rate that silenced critics and demonstrated his ability to adapt and excel.

The death threats directed at Doull showcase the intense passion and sometimes dangerous fervor of Indian cricket fans for their star batter.

ALSO READ Former Pakistan Cricketer Wants Babar Azam To Open The Innings In T20 World Cup

Kohli’s form remains a crucial asset to the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup campaign in June where India will face Ireland, Canada, the USA, and arch-rivals Pakistan.