Minister Says Loadshedding to Continue on Loss-Making Feeders as Country Reels Under Searing Heat

Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari Thursday said loadshedding would continue on the loss-making feeders.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister directed the power distribution companies to improve their overall performance and minimize loadshedding duration.

The minister further said that the management of power distribution companies will be replaced with competent personnel.

The minister termed the high-loss feeders, technical faults, and electricity theft as major reasons for loadshedding. He however added that the system is being revamped gradually to overcome loadshedding.

He said there is a shortfall of 4,232 megawatts and high loss feeders are not in a position to bear this shortfall.

He highlighted that there are 150 loss-making feeders in Punjab, 700 in Sindh, 350 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and around 80 in Balochistan, which will be overhauled.

He said there is enough electricity generation capacity in the country and vowed to fulfill the electricity demand during this summer and the upcoming year.