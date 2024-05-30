Pakistan to Launch Another Satellite Today

Pakistan’s advanced communication satellite, PAKSAT MM1, is set to revolutionize internet services, broadcasting, broadband, and cellular services across the country. After the success of iCube Qamar, the second satellite will be launched today at 4 PM from the XiChang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC) in China.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s space and telecommunications endeavors. The satellite, developed through the tireless efforts of Pakistani scientists and engineers, is designed to address the country’s growing needs in communication and connectivity.

According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), PAKSAT MM1 will play a pivotal role in ushering Pakistan into the digital era. The satellite aims to extend internet access to remote areas, thus contributing to the socio-economic uplift of the country. This initiative aligns with Pakistan’s vision of becoming a “Digital Pakistan,” where advanced communication technologies are leveraged to transform various sectors. A Suparco spokesperson stated,

The launch of PAKSAT MM1 is a giant leap towards enhancing our communication infrastructure. It is expected to create a sophisticated communication network and meet the growing demands of the telecom sector.

PAKSAT MM1 is based on cutting-edge communication technologies and is equipped to provide services in multiple frequency bands, including C, Ku, Ka, and SBAS services in the L Band. This high-power multi-mission satellite is designed to cater to a variety of communication needs, such as broadband internet, TV broadcasting, mobile backhauling, and VSAT connectivity.

The satellite’s advanced capabilities are set to address the increasing demand for high-speed internet and seamless connectivity, essential for modern economic activities and daily life. By providing enhanced communication services, PAKSAT MM1 is expected to significantly boost the telecom sector and support various applications, including mobile banking and remote education.