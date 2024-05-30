PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Urges Fans to Fully Support Pakistan for the Entirety T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has urged the nation to offer unwavering support to the national cricket team as they prepare for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Speaking at a dinner held in honor of the team at Pakistan House in London, Naqvi emphasized the importance of unity and backing the players during this critical period.

“This is the time to support the team. I urge everyone to stop criticizing the team for the next four weeks. This team will win the World Cup for you,” Naqvi said during his address and subsequent media interaction.

In response to questions about appointing a vice-captain to assist Babar Azam, Naqvi expressed his confidence in the team’s leadership. “In my opinion, Babar Azam alone is more than sufficient. This team has the best combination and is highly capable,” he asserted.

Naqvi highlighted the immense talent within the squad, urging the nation to rally behind the players. “The Pakistani team comprises excellent players with immense talent. I request everyone to cease the criticism. Post-mortems begin after losing just one match, which is not right. The boys are eagerly waiting for the nation’s support. I am confident this very team will win the World Cup,” he stated.

He also encouraged the players to focus on their performance without the burden of external pressure. “I have encouraged the players to focus on their game without the pressure of winning or losing. Give your best effort. Winning and losing are in Allah’s hands. I see this team going very far in the World Cup,” Naqvi added.

Naqvi shared his plans to attend the World Cup, though his schedule is yet to be finalized. “If I get the time, I will go to watch the Pakistan-India match,” he concluded.