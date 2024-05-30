PMDC Updates Online Portal for Registrations

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) successfully launched its updated online portal, a major milestone in eradicating the longstanding backlog of pending cases and registrations for medical professionals across Pakistan.

This innovative portal was designed to facilitate the registration and documentation processes, keeping in mind the hurdles in the smooth working of the issuance of cases.

The President of PMDC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj suggested updating the online portal after a thorough check to cover the loopholes in the existing portal.

He apprised the media that the updated portal has already demonstrated its efficacy by issuing more than 5000 cases in just 20 days.

He added that the PM&DC’s initiative is part of a broader effort to streamline administrative procedures, ensuring medical graduates can obtain their necessary certifications without delays.

The portal is designed to be seamless and easy to navigate, ensuring a smooth user experience and enhanced security measures to protect applicants’ information.

A secure and straightforward process for fee payments and a reliable system for monitoring and managing application statuses.

PMDC Online Portal marks a significant step forward in the digital transformation of the PMDC’s services. By eliminating the need for in-person interactions, the portals streamline processes and reduce the risk of human error and mistakes.

The PMDC’s commitment and initiative reflect the PMDC’s commitment to improve administrative efficiency and support the medical community in Pakistan. This significant upgrade reduces the backlog and sets a new standard for service delivery in the healthcare sector.