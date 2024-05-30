Balochistan Announces Summer Vacations for Colleges and Universities

Balochistan Secretary of Colleges and Higher Education has announced summer vacations for colleges and universities across the province.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, educational institutes in Balochistan will remain closed from June 1, 2024, until August 13, 2024. Earlier, the provincial authorities had announced summer vacations for schools.

Summer break in the heat-prone areas of Balochistan has already started on May 15 and it will conclude on July 31. Meanwhile, colder regions will enjoy a 10-day vacation from July 22 to July 31.

Summer Vacation in KP

On the other hand, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department (HED) has also announced summer vacations for colleges and universities.

KP HED announced that educational institutes in the summer zones will enjoy vacations from June 15 until August 3. Moreover, colleges and universities in the winter zones will remain closed from July 1 until July 3.