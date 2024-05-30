PTA, FIA Raid Illegal SIM Issuers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

By ProPK Staff | Published May 30, 2024 | 5:10 pm

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office, Peshawar, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, conducted successful raids against a franchise of a mobile phone company and a gang involved in illegal SIM activations in Mingora, Barikot, and Batkhela.

The franchisee and a gang were found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs that were also found to be used in grey trafficking and fraudulent activities.

ALSO READ

During the raids, 33 BVS devices, 6 laptops, 10 mobiles, and 600 SIMs were seized as evidence. Ten persons were apprehended on the premises by FIA, which is currently investigating the matter further.

PTA had filed complaints with FIA earlier based on information regarding the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel. The raids signifies the Authority’s dedication to eradicate the illegal issuance of SIMs.

ProPK Staff

