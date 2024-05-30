Soan Bridge to Open For Traffic Ahead of Schedule: FWO

The Soan Bridge expansion project by the National Highway Authority (NHA) is set to finish by August 31, 2024.

However, the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) announced that with dedicated teamwork and round-the-clock efforts, roads and bridges will be open to all traffic types from June 10 onwards.

The Leh-Soan Bridge expansion project, initially awarded to M/S AK Communication in December 2017, faced termination in April 2022 due to inefficiency. As a result, the contract was re-tendered and awarded to the FWO in December last year.

In separate news, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurated Punjab’s largest Multan Road Interchange and Ring Road Southern Loop (SL) 3 last week

Following CM Maryam Nawaz’s directive, the toll tax on SL 3 has been temporarily waived for one month, allowing citizens to travel for free.

Furthermore, she instructed immediate action on the SL 4 project and conducted a review of the road from Addaplot to Multan Road Interchange.