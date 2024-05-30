News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Soan Bridge to Open For Traffic Ahead of Schedule: FWO

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 30, 2024 | 1:35 pm

The Soan Bridge expansion project by the National Highway Authority (NHA) is set to finish by August 31, 2024.

However, the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) announced that with dedicated teamwork and round-the-clock efforts, roads and bridges will be open to all traffic types from June 10 onwards.

ALSO READ

The Leh-Soan Bridge expansion project, initially awarded to M/S AK Communication in December 2017, faced termination in April 2022 due to inefficiency. As a result, the contract was re-tendered and awarded to the FWO in December last year.

In separate news, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurated Punjab’s largest Multan Road Interchange and Ring Road Southern Loop (SL) 3 last week

Following CM Maryam Nawaz’s directive, the toll tax on SL 3 has been temporarily waived for one month, allowing citizens to travel for free.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, she instructed immediate action on the SL 4 project and conducted a review of the road from Addaplot to Multan Road Interchange.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Missed Opportunities: How Pakistan’s IT Sector Fell Behind
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>