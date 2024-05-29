Yamaha Pakistan Announces Exciting New Offer for Buyers

Automakers in Pakistan have been introducing various offers to increase their sales. In such an instance, Yamaha has rolled out an exciting new campaign “Yamaha Mega Wins”.

The company is offering a chance to win big for customers purchasing their motorcycles. From May 20th to August 31st, 2024, Yamaha motorcycle buyers can win exciting prizes.

According to the company’s announcement, 60 lucky winners will be awarded new smartphones. Furthermore, 30 lucky winners will receive return tickets for an Umrah pilgrimage, providing a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey.

For those looking to ease the cost of commuting, 300 winners will be awarded fuel cards valid for six months.

Earlier in March this year, Yamaha Pakistan announced a new installment plan to pay for their YBR125G bike. They’re offering a special deal allowing buyers to spread the cost over 12 months with no extra fees or interest, making the monthly payment Rs. 29,000

Moreover, buyers can start with a down payment of Rs. 164,000, covering the processing fee and the bike’s registration. Yamaha is also offering a longer, 24-month payment plan, but this one does have extra costs and the standard markup rate.