News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Yamaha Pakistan Announces Exciting New Offer for Buyers

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 29, 2024 | 3:51 pm

Automakers in Pakistan have been introducing various offers to increase their sales. In such an instance, Yamaha has rolled out an exciting new campaign “Yamaha Mega Wins”.

The company is offering a chance to win big for customers purchasing their motorcycles. From May 20th to August 31st, 2024, Yamaha motorcycle buyers can win exciting prizes.

ALSO READ

According to the company’s announcement, 60 lucky winners will be awarded new smartphones. Furthermore, 30 lucky winners will receive return tickets for an Umrah pilgrimage, providing a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey.

For those looking to ease the cost of commuting, 300 winners will be awarded fuel cards valid for six months.

Earlier in March this year, Yamaha Pakistan announced a new installment plan to pay for their YBR125G bike. They’re offering a special deal allowing buyers to spread the cost over 12 months with no extra fees or interest, making the monthly payment Rs. 29,000

Moreover, buyers can start with a down payment of Rs. 164,000, covering the processing fee and the bike’s registration. Yamaha is also offering a longer, 24-month payment plan, but this one does have extra costs and the standard markup rate.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Missed Opportunities: How Pakistan’s IT Sector Fell Behind
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>