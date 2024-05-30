Vivo Teases New S19 Details Ahead of Launch

Today, on May 30 at 4 PM Pakistan time, Vivo is set to unveil the S19 and S19 Pro officially. Leading up to this highly anticipated event, the company has been steadily releasing teasers via its Weibo account, maintaining the buzz surrounding the upcoming devices.

One noteworthy feature of the S19 is its slim design, measuring just 7.19mm in thickness despite housing a substantial 6,000 mAh battery. Additionally, it is promoted to feature what Google’s machine translation describes as “the first studio-level full focal length portrait” camera.

Even in freezing temperatures as low as -20°C, the S19 series promises seamless functionality. Moreover, users can enjoy uninterrupted music playback for an impressive 145 hours.

ALSO READ Vivo Y200 Pro Launched With 120Hz AMOLED and 44W Fast Charging

Anticipated to house a slightly smaller 5,500 mAh battery, the S19 Pro is poised to offer robust performance. Both models are set to feature rapid 80W fast wired charging capabilities. Sporting identical 6.78-inch 120 Hz “1.5K” OLED displays, the S19 will boast a flat screen, while the S19 Pro will opt for a sleek curved-edge panel.

ALSO READ Vivo Launches Y200 GT One of The Best Mid Range Phones of 2024

The Pro model will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip while the vanilla model will go for a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. Both phones will get a 50MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide shooter, but only the Pro model will get a 50MP 2x telephoto camera with the Sony IMX816 sensor. The main camera is based on the IMX920 sensor.

The duo will get Origin OS 4 on top of Android 14 in China. It is unclear if these phones will come to the global market, but if they do, the software will be changed to Funtouch OS, which is not very different from Origin OS.