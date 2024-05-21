Vivo Y200 Pro Launched With 120Hz AMOLED and 44W Fast Charging

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 21, 2024

Vivo is going all out with its recently unveiled Y200 series, introducing one phone after another. The latest addition to this lineup is called the Y200 Pro 5G, which brings slightly more premium features than its entry-level siblings including a curved screen.

Design and Display

vivo Y200 Pro arrives with Snapdragon 695, 120Hz AMOLED screen, and 64MP camera

The screen is a tall 6.78-inch curved AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It has an optical fingerprint sensor underneath the screen and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. It is IP54 dust and splash-resistant.

Internals and Software

The hardware power comes from the Snapdragon 695 chip which is paired with only a single 8 GB/128 GB memory configuration without a memory card slot. The storage is of the UFS 2.2 kind for faster loading times, though not as fast as UFS 4.0 found on flagship phones.

For software, you get Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14.

Cameras

Despite being a $300 phone, the Vivo Y200 Pro suffers from a lack of ultrawide and macro cameras. The main 64MP sensor has OIS and is only paired with a single 2MP depth shooter. Video recording goes up to 1080p 30 FPS only.

The selfie camera is a 16MP snapper with 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,000 mAh battery can be charged through a USB C port with reliably fast 44W wired charging.

The Vivo Y200 Pro has a starting price of $300 in green and black color options.

Vivo Y200 Pro Specifications

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
GPU Adreno 619
OS Android 14, Funtouch 14
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 6.78″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz, 1300 nits
RAM 8 GB
Storage 128 GB
Card Slot no
Main Camera 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide)
Colors Silk black, Silk green
Battery
 5,000 mAh, 44W wired charging
Price
 $300

 

