Vivo Launches Y200 GT One of The Best Mid Range Phones of 2024

Vivo has added new phones as part of its Y200 lineup, two of which are the Y200t and the Y200 GT. The latter is a solid contender for being the budget king of 2024, offering high value for money while keeping the price tag below $210.

But let’s start with Y200t first.

Vivo Y200t

The Y200t is designed as the entry-level option, featuring a 6.72-inch LCD with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. It includes a robust 6,000 mAh battery supported by 44W fast charging. For photography, the Y200t is equipped with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear, as well as an 8MP front-facing camera.

ALSO READ Vivo X100s and X100s Pro Launched as Upgrades Over Previous Models

Vivo Y200t has a starting price of $165 in China and comes in blue and green color options.

Vivo Y200 GT

Vivo Y200 GT has a starting price of only $207, but it is complete with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It is powered by the upper mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which can be paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

The 50MP main camera, based on a LYT-600 sensor, even has OIS support for steady shots, but sadly it is paired with only a single 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

It gets the same massive 6,000 mAh battery, but it has much faster 80W charging for quick top-ups. The phone will be available in black and blue colors.

Specifications