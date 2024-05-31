News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Hyundai Announces Big Limited-Time Offer for Elantra and Tucson

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 31, 2024 | 5:36 pm
Auto

In an effort to attract customers, Hyundai has announced free registration on the Hyundai Elantra 2.0 GLS and all Tucson variants until Eid-ul-Adha.

In an effort to attract customers, Hyundai has announced free registration on the Hyundai Elantra 2.0 GLS and all Tucson variants until Eid-ul-Adha.

Hyundai aims to ease the financial burden of owning a vehicle by waiving registration fees for the two models. “Hit the road with free registration on Elantra 2.0 GLS & all Tucson variants,” the company announced in a social media post.

ALSO READ

The Hyundai Elantra is renowned in Pakistan’s sedan market for its robust engine, advanced technology, and impressive road performance. Meanwhile, the Tucson is praised for its luxurious features and outstanding comfort.

With this limited-time opportunity you can buy a Hyundai Elantra 2.0 GLS or Tucson (all variants) and save over Rs. 100,000 with free registration. Contact your nearby Hyundai dealership or call 111-111-466 today to secure your vehicle.

ALSO READ

On the other hand, Hyundai Nishat recently increased the prices of all the variants of its commercial vehicle, Porter H-100, by Rs. 200,000. The company stated that it is making adjustments to the pricing structure of Porter H-100 in response to changing market conditions.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>