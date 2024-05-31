Weather Department Predicts Rain in Punjab and KP

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 31, 2024 | 3:15 pm

According to the Met Department’s weather forecast, intense heat will continue in the southern districts of the country. However, certain areas in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar, and northeast Punjab might receive rainfall.

The department has warned that the southern districts of Punjab, along with most areas in Balochistan and Sindh, will experience severe heatwave. Residents of these areas have been urged to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses and to stay hydrated.

On the other hand, certain areas in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to receive rainfall. The department has predicted rainfall in Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Swat, Chitral, Dir, Abbottabad, Haripur, and Mansehra.

Most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will continue to experience extremely hot weather. Meanwhile, Islamabad will experience hot weather during the day, with a possibility of rain in the evening.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a strong advisory on Thursday for June, alerting residents of Sindh and Punjab to brace for an approaching extreme heatwave.

Umarkot, Tharparkar, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, and Sanghar in Sindh while Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur in Punjab are forecasted to experience scorching temperatures.

