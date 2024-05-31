PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Volleyball Team Achieves Historic Clean Sweep Against Australia

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 31, 2024 | 2:26 pm

In a thrilling showdown at the Liaquat Gymnasium Stadium, the Pakistan volleyball team secured a 3-0 clean sweep against Australia, marking a significant moment in the sport’s history.

This series was Australia’s inaugural tour to Pakistan, a landmark event arranged at the request of the Australian Volleyball Federation that they extended to the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF).

The three-match series held crucial importance for both teams as they prepared for their upcoming 2024 Asian Men’s Volleyball Challenge Cup in Bahrain.

Pakistan team demonstrated their prowess on the court with an exceptional display of skill and strategy. The first set was a nail-biting affair, with both teams showcasing intense competitive spirit. Pakistan clinched the set 26-24, setting the tone for the remainder of the match.

The home side continued their momentum into the second set, where they maintained control and secured a 25-20 victory while the third set mirrored the second, with Pakistan again outplaying their opponents to win 25-20, sealing their clean sweep triumph.

Despite being ranked 49th in the world compared to Australia’s 35th, Pakistan showcased superior performance clinching the victory while sealing a 3-0 clean sweep.

For Australia, the tour was a valuable experience, providing exposure to a different competitive environment, however, despite the loss, the Australian team displayed resilience, promising an exciting future in the sport.

Pakistan Volleyball team will now travel to Bahrain for the Asian Men’s Volleyball Challenge Cup that will commence on June 2 with its final slated for June 9.

