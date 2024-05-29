Pakistan Triumphs Over Australia in Volleyball Series Opener

Pakistan’s volleyball team emerged victorious against Australia in the opening match of a three-match series held at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, on Tuesday. Pakistan dominated the court, winning all three sets with scores of 25-22, 25-22, and 25-20.

The series was organized by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) at the request of the Australian Volleyball Federation, the series promises to bring high-energy action to local fans. All the matches are open to the public with free tickets, encouraging strong support from the home crowd for the sport.

Triumph against Australia was a significant boost for the Pakistani team as they prepare for the upcoming Challenge Cup in Bahrain next month. Both teams showcased their skills and determination, indicating a competitive series ahead.

Second match of the series is scheduled for May 29, with the final match slated for May 30, both matches will be held at 6:30 PM. The players are expected to use these matches to build momentum for the Challenge Cup.

The series not only highlights the growing popularity of volleyball in the country but also strengthens sporting ties between Pakistan and Australia.

Pakistan has been crowned champion recently in the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) league while Australia is ranked much higher in the sport.

Chairman PVF Ch Mohammad Yaqoob has stated that the series will pose a thrilling encounter between the two formidable sides with Pakistan getting the best opposition to prepare for the upcoming Asian Men’s Volleyball Challenge Cup that will commence from June 2 with its finale slated for June 9.