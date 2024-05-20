Ahsan Iqbal Announces Big Reward For Pakistan Volleyball Team

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has announced a reward of 500,000 rupees for each player of the national volleyball team that won the Central Asian Volleyball Championship (CAVA).

In the final held at Liaquat Gymnasium Sports Complex in Islamabad, Pakistan defeated Turkmenistan by 3-1 to clinch the title.

Pakistan won the first two sets 25-21, 25-19, however, Turkmenistan made a comeback in the third set, winning 25-20 but Pakistan secured the title by winning the fourth set 25-14.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest and distributed medals among the players.

Later, Ahsan Iqbal announced a reward of 500,000 rupees for each player of the national volleyball team.

He congratulated the Pakistan Volleyball Federation and lauded the team’s performance for winning the Central Asian Championship. The tournament will further strengthen the relations between the Central Asian countries.”

Ahsan Iqbal assured that any player of the volleyball team who is currently unemployed will be given a job within a week asserting that the government will back the players so that they can completely focus on the game.

Pakistan remained undefeated throughout the CAVA tournament defeating the likes of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Kyrgyzstan by heavy margins completely dominating every opposition that came in their path.