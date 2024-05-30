Punjab to Allocate Separate Jail Barracks for Beggars

The Punjab government has decided to allocate separate barracks for beggars in jails across the province.

Punjab Secretary Home, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, stated that beggars will face imprisonment and that the law will be enforced accordingly.

On Wednesday, the Home Secretary visited the District Jail Faisalabad, inspecting the visitor’s room, kitchen, hospital, and both male and female barracks. He assessed the quality of food provided to prisoners and instructed the food authorities to conduct surprise visits on a monthly basis.

Mengal directed that prisoner visitor rooms across the province be developed to international standards, including the use of air conditioners during the summer. The Infrastructure Development Authority should design these rooms, ensuring that visitors receive all necessary facilities, he added.

He also called for health screenings of inmates in all provincial prisons and training for prison staff on food preparation and hygiene practices, to be conducted by private consultants.

Furthermore, the Home Secretary mandated the use of food-grade utensils in prison kitchens in accordance with hygiene rules.