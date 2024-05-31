Sindh Announces Residential Plots for Government Employees

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 31, 2024 | 12:19 pm

Sindh’s Information Minister, Sharjeel Memon, revealed on Thursday that government employees would have the opportunity to acquire residential plots through installment plans.

Following a model similar to the existing journalists’ society, Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon unveiled the Sindh government’s initiative to develop residential societies for government employees. This plan would enable employees to secure plots at a reduced cost.

The housing society scheme will be specifically tailored for both upper-grade and lower-grade government employees. Furthermore, personnel from the Sindh police and traffic police departments will also have the opportunity to book plots in the society.

Talking about Karachi’s transportation requirements, Memon said that following the approval of new routes for electric buses, Karachi needs 8,000 buses.

The Sindh Information Minister pointed out that while Solid Waste Management is actively operating across Sindh, real estate builders frequently dump debris on streets and into drains.

He issued a warning, stating that individuals found involved in this practice would face arrest in accordance with the Chief Minister’s instructions.

>