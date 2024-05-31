Sindh Energy Minister Announces Free Electricity Scheme

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 31, 2024 | 1:09 pm

Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has announced some great news for power consumers in Karachi who utilize up to 100 units of electricity.

In a press conference, the minister revealed a plan to offer free electricity to customers consuming up to 100 units. He added that this initiative will be supported by solar parks and mini-grid stations.

Shah further stated that the Sindh government has earmarked funds for solar energy and mini-grid projects in the budget, allocating Rs 5 billion specifically for solar initiatives.

The Energy Minister announced that solar panels will be made available at a substantially reduced price, benefiting the poor and middle-class residents of the metropolis.

He outlined a plan to distribute 200,000 solar panels, with the government covering 80 percent of the cost while consumers will only be required to pay the remaining 20 percent.

Furthermore, Shah announced the establishment of solar parks and mini-grid stations across Sindh, including Karachi.

Previously, the Sindh government, in partnership with the World Bank,  announced a plan to offer complete solar systems to the public at an affordable cost of Rs. 7,000.

Under this initiative, 200,000 households in Sindh, including 50,000 in Karachi, will have access to complete solar systems for only Rs. 7,000 each. Each solar system in the program will be able to run a fan and three LED bulbs.

