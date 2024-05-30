CM Gandapur Announces Residential Plots for Families of Martyred Police Officials

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur has announced that the families of police and other government officials who were martyred in the line of duty will be allotted residential plots in housing schemes.

CM Gandapur has instructed the relevant authorities to compile data on the heirs of these officials and establish the necessary procedures for the allotment. This decision was made during the first meeting of the Housing Department, held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Housing Amjad Ali Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Housing Dr. Ambar Ali Khan, Director General Provincial Housing Authority Imran Wazir, and other relevant officials.

The Chief Minister decided that 500 available plots within various housing schemes would be allocated to the heirs through a balloting process.

He also directed the authorities to expedite work on ongoing housing schemes and the construction of residential flats in the province. He emphasized the need to implement cabinet decisions regarding land provision for housing societies and flats and to identify suitable sites in districts where housing societies are needed.

CM Gandapur urged the adoption of the Public-Private Partnership model for these development projects to meet the housing needs of the province.

He also called for accelerating the establishment of an Assets Management Company to ensure the efficient use of government lands and to boost the province’s revenue stream. This company should include representatives from all relevant departments.

He highlighted that providing affordable housing to the poor and middle class is a priority for his government. Loans for house construction will be made available to those in need, with Rs 3 billion allocated in the new fiscal year’s budget for this purpose.

During the briefing on the Housing Authority’s development projects, it was revealed that work is underway on seven projects with a total estimated cost of Rs 46 billion. Additionally, five other schemes under the Annual Development Program, with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs 4 billion, are also under construction.

Furthermore, eight new housing projects worth Rs 88 billion have been proposed in various districts of the province.